Reminder - Oracle (ORCL) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 1/9/26, Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 1/23/26. As a percentage of ORCL's recent stock price of $193.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ORCL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.03% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ORCL's low point in its 52 week range is $118.86 per share, with $345.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $192.94.

In Wednesday trading, Oracle Corp shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

