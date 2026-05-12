Reminder - Olin (OLN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/14/26, Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 6/12/26. As a percentage of OLN's recent stock price of $28.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Olin Corp. to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when OLN shares open for trading on 5/14/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OLN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.80% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OLN's low point in its 52 week range is $18.075 per share, with $30.464 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.11.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, OLN makes up 3.69% of the The Acquirers Fund ETF (Symbol: ZIG) which is trading lower by about 0.8% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding OLN).

In Tuesday trading, Olin Corp. shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.