Reminder - Motorola Solutions (MSI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/20/26, Motorola Solutions Inc (Symbol: MSI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.21, payable on 4/15/26. As a percentage of MSI's recent stock price of $465.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MSI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.04% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSI's low point in its 52 week range is $359.36 per share, with $492.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $461.41.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MSI makes up 7.54% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading up by about 1.2% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding MSI).

In Thursday trading, Motorola Solutions Inc shares are currently down about 0.4% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.