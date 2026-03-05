Reminder - Mosaic (MOS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/9/26, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.22, payable on 3/19/26. As a percentage of MOS's recent stock price of $26.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of Mosaic Co to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when MOS shares open for trading on 3/9/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MOS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.38% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MOS's low point in its 52 week range is $22.36 per share, with $38.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.46.

In Thursday trading, Mosaic Co shares are currently down about 2.9% on the day.

