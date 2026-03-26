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Reminder - Micron Technology (MU) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

March 26, 2026 — 10:16 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/26, Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.15, payable on 4/15/26. As a percentage of MU's recent stock price of $367.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.04%.

MU+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MU is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.16% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Micron Technology Inc. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, MU's low point in its 52 week range is $61.54 per share, with $471.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $367.79.

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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MU makes up 16.43% of the First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (Symbol: FTXL) which is trading lower by about 2.2% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding MU).

In Thursday trading, Micron Technology Inc. shares are currently down about 3.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Andreas Halvorsen
 CrowdStrike Holdings Technical Analysis
 Highest Yielding BDCs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Andreas Halvorsen-> CrowdStrike Holdings Technical Analysis-> Highest Yielding BDCs-> More articles by this source->

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