Reminder - Micron Technology (MU) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/30/26, Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.15, payable on 4/15/26. As a percentage of MU's recent stock price of $367.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.04%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MU is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.16% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MU's low point in its 52 week range is $61.54 per share, with $471.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $367.79.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MU makes up 16.43% of the First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (Symbol: FTXL) which is trading lower by about 2.2% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding MU).

In Thursday trading, Micron Technology Inc. shares are currently down about 3.8% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.