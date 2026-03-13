Reminder - Meta Platforms (META) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/16/26, Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.525, payable on 3/26/26. As a percentage of META's recent stock price of $620.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from META is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.34% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of META shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, META's low point in its 52 week range is $479.80 per share, with $796.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $624.90.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, META makes up 22.59% of the iShares Global Comm Services ETF (Symbol: IXP) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding META).

In Friday trading, Meta Platforms Inc shares are currently down about 2.8% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.