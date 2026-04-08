Reminder - Marvell Technology (MRVL) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/10/26, Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.06, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of MRVL's recent stock price of $111.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.05%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MRVL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.21% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRVL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRVL's low point in its 52 week range is $48.09 per share, with $114 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $112.91.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MRVL makes up 13.09% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 3.5% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding MRVL).

In Wednesday trading, Marvell Technology Inc shares are currently up about 2.3% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.