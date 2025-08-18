Reminder - Leonardo DRS Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/20/25, Leonardo DRS Inc (Symbol: DRS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.09, payable on 9/3/25. As a percentage of DRS's recent stock price of $41.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DRS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.86% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DRS's low point in its 52 week range is $26 per share, with $49.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.87.

In Monday trading, Leonardo DRS Inc shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.

