Reminder - Howmet Aerospace (HWM) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/8/26, Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.12, payable on 5/26/26. As a percentage of HWM's recent stock price of $253.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.05%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HWM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.19% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HWM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HWM's low point in its 52 week range is $154.31 per share, with $267.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $250.00.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, HWM makes up 21.89% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 1.5% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding HWM).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 2 series of preferred stock that are senior to HWM — find out what they are ».

In Wednesday trading, Howmet Aerospace Inc shares are currently up about 4.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.