Reminder - Hancock Whitney (HWC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HWC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.95% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HWC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HWC's low point in its 52 week range is $52.89 per share, with $75.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.25.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, HWC makes up 2.57% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund ETF (Symbol: QABA) which is trading up by about 1.6% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding HWC).
In Wednesday trading, Hancock Whitney Corp shares are currently down about 1.2% on the day.
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Further HWC Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.