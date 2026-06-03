Reminder - Hancock Whitney (HWC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/5/26, Hancock Whitney Corp (Symbol: HWC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 6/15/26. As a percentage of HWC's recent stock price of $67.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.74%, so look for shares of Hancock Whitney Corp to trade 0.74% lower — all else being equal — when HWC shares open for trading on 6/5/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HWC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.95% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HWC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HWC's low point in its 52 week range is $52.89 per share, with $75.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.25.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, HWC makes up 2.57% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund ETF (Symbol: QABA) which is trading up by about 1.6% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding HWC).

In Wednesday trading, Hancock Whitney Corp shares are currently down about 1.2% on the day.

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Further HWC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.