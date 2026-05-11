Reminder - FTAI Aviation (FTAI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/13/26, FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.45, payable on 5/26/26. As a percentage of FTAI's recent stock price of $275.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FTAI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.65% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTAI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTAI's low point in its 52 week range is $108.47 per share, with $323.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $276.23.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, FTAI makes up 4.02% of the Capital Group Large Growth ETF (Symbol: CGGG) which is trading lower by about 0.5% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding FTAI).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 4 series of preferred stock that are senior to FTAI — find out what they are ».

In Monday trading, FTAI Aviation Ltd shares are currently up about 1.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.