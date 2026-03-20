Reminder - Franklin Universal Trust (FT) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/24/26, Franklin Universal Trust (Symbol: FT) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0425, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of FT's recent stock price of $8.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Franklin Universal Trust to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when FT shares open for trading on 3/24/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.28% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FT's low point in its 52 week range is $6.71 per share, with $8.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.12.

Franklin Universal Trust is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, Franklin Universal Trust shares are currently off about 0.8% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.