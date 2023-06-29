Reminder - ESCO Technologies (ESE) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/3/23, ESCO Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: ESE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.08, payable on 7/19/23. As a percentage of ESE's recent stock price of $103.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ESE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.31% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESE's low point in its 52 week range is $63.93 per share, with $104.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.15.

In Thursday trading, ESCO Technologies, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.3% on the day.

