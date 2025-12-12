Reminder - Ecolab (ECL) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 12/16/25, Ecolab Inc (Symbol: ECL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.73, payable on 1/15/26. As a percentage of ECL's recent stock price of $261.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ECL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.12% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ECL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ECL's low point in its 52 week range is $221.62 per share, with $286.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $262.65.

In Friday trading, Ecolab Inc shares are currently up about 1.5% on the day.

