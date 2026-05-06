Reminder - Eaton (ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/8/26, Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.10, payable on 5/29/26. As a percentage of ETN's recent stock price of $418.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ETN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.05% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ETN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ETN's low point in its 52 week range is $296.93 per share, with $435.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $410.11.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ETN makes up 23.03% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 1.5% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding ETN).

In Wednesday trading, Eaton Corp plc shares are currently up about 1.8% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.