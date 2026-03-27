Reminder - Douglas Emmett (DEI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/31/26, Douglas Emmett Inc (Symbol: DEI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.19, payable on 4/15/26. As a percentage of DEI's recent stock price of $9.31, this dividend works out to approximately 2.04%, so look for shares of Douglas Emmett Inc to trade 2.04% lower — all else being equal — when DEI shares open for trading on 3/31/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DEI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.16% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DEI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DEI's low point in its 52 week range is $9.25 per share, with $16.985 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.32.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, DEI makes up 4.33% of the VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF (Symbol: DESK) which is trading lower by about 0.3% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding DEI).

In Friday trading, Douglas Emmett Inc shares are currently down about 1.4% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.