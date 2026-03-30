Reminder - Dime Community Bancshares (DCOMG) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/31/26, Dime Community Bancshares Inc - 9.000% Fixed-to- (Symbol: DCOMG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5625, payable on 4/15/26. As a percentage of DCOMG's recent stock price of $26.32, this dividend works out to approximately 2.14%, so look for shares of Dime Community Bancshares Inc - 9.000% Fixed-to- to trade 2.14% lower — all else being equal — when DCOMG shares open for trading on 3/31/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DCOMG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.55% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DCOMG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DCOMG's low point in its 52 week range is $24.25 per share, with $26.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.32.

In Monday trading, Dime Community Bancshares Inc - 9.000% Fixed-to- shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.