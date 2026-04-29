Reminder - Delek US Holdings (DK) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/1/26, Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.255, payable on 5/8/26. As a percentage of DK's recent stock price of $44.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Delek US Holdings Inc to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when DK shares open for trading on 5/1/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.30% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DK's low point in its 52 week range is $12.80 per share, with $48.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.13.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, DK makes up 2.11% of the Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (Symbol: PXI) which is trading up by about 1.3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding DK).

In Wednesday trading, Delek US Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 8% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.