Reminder - Danaos (DAC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/26/26, Danaos Corp (Symbol: DAC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.90, payable on 6/4/26. As a percentage of DAC's recent stock price of $132.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of Danaos Corp to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when DAC shares open for trading on 5/26/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DAC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.73% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DAC's low point in its 52 week range is $82.75 per share, with $135.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $130.30.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, DAC makes up 4.38% of the U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (Symbol: SEA) which is trading lower by about 0.7% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding DAC).

In Friday trading, Danaos Corp shares are currently down about 0.5% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.