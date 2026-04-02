Reminder - Commercial Metals (CMC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/6/26, Commercial Metals Co. (Symbol: CMC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 4/15/26. As a percentage of CMC's recent stock price of $61.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CMC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.30% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMC's low point in its 52 week range is $37.92 per share, with $84.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.47.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CMC makes up 10.90% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading up by about 2% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding CMC).

In Thursday trading, Commercial Metals Co. shares are currently off about 2.4% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.