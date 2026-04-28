Reminder - Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/30/26, Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.46, payable on 5/14/26. As a percentage of CFG's recent stock price of $65.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when CFG shares open for trading on 4/30/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CFG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.81% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CFG's low point in its 52 week range is $35.90 per share, with $68.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.15.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CFG makes up 21.49% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading up by about 1.4% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding CFG).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 4 series of preferred stock that are senior to CFG — find out what they are ».

In Tuesday trading, Citizens Financial Group Inc shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.