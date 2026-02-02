Reminder - Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/4/26, Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.46, payable on 2/18/26. As a percentage of CFG's recent stock price of $62.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when CFG shares open for trading on 2/4/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CFG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.92% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CFG's low point in its 52 week range is $32.60 per share, with $65.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.53.

In Monday trading, Citizens Financial Group Inc shares are currently off about 0.8% on the day.

