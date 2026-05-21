Reminder - CDW Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/22/26, CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.63, payable on 6/10/26. As a percentage of CDW's recent stock price of $103.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of CDW Corp to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when CDW shares open for trading on 5/22/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CDW is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.44% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CDW's low point in its 52 week range is $97.12 per share, with $186.695 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.57.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CDW makes up 1.88% of the ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (Symbol: TDV) which is trading up by about 1.7% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding CDW).

In Thursday trading, CDW Corp shares are currently down about 2.7% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.