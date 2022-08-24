Reminder - Cactus (WHD) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/26/22, Cactus Inc (Symbol: WHD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.11, payable on 9/15/22. As a percentage of WHD's recent stock price of $43.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WHD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.02% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WHD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WHD's low point in its 52 week range is $32.70 per share, with $64.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.27.
In Wednesday trading, Cactus Inc shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.
