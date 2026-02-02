Reminder - Brown & Brown (BRO) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/4/26, Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.165, payable on 2/11/26. As a percentage of BRO's recent stock price of $72.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BRO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.92% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRO's low point in its 52 week range is $71.07 per share, with $125.675 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.95.

In Monday trading, Brown & Brown Inc shares are currently trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.