Reminder - Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/2/26, Brandywine Realty Trust (Symbol: BDN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.08, payable on 4/16/26. As a percentage of BDN's recent stock price of $2.63, this dividend works out to approximately 3.04%, so look for shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to trade 3.04% lower — all else being equal — when BDN shares open for trading on 4/2/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BDN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 12.14% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BDN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BDN's low point in its 52 week range is $2.47 per share, with $4.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $2.63.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BDN makes up 9.39% of the iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (Symbol: IYLD) which is trading higher by about 0.7% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding BDN).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 2 series of preferred stock that are senior to BDN — find out what they are ».

In Tuesday trading, Brandywine Realty Trust shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.