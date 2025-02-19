Reminder - BP Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/21/25, BP PLC (Symbol: BP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.48, payable on 3/28/25. As a percentage of BP's recent stock price of $35.31, this dividend works out to approximately 1.36%, so look for shares of BP PLC to trade 1.36% lower — all else being equal — when BP shares open for trading on 2/21/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.44% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BP's low point in its 52 week range is $27.8227 per share, with $40.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.02.

In Wednesday trading, BP PLC shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

