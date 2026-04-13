Reminder - BlackRock Utility and Infrastructure Trust (BUI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/15/26, BlackRock Utility and Infrastructure Trust (Symbol: BUI) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.136, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of BUI's recent stock price of $27.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BUI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.04% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BUI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BUI's low point in its 52 week range is $21.456 per share, with $30.0384 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.95.

BlackRock Utility and Infrastructure Trust is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Monday trading, BlackRock Utility and Infrastructure Trust shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.