Reminder - Balchem (BCPC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/26/23, Balchem Corp. (Symbol: BCPC) will trade ex-dividend, for its annual dividend of $0.79, payable on 1/19/24. As a percentage of BCPC's recent stock price of $145.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Balchem Corp. to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when BCPC shares open for trading on 12/26/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BCPC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.54% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BCPC's low point in its 52 week range is $110.74 per share, with $148.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $146.69.

In Friday trading, Balchem Corp. shares are currently up about 1.6% on the day.

