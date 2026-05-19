Reminder - Autoliv (ALV) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/20/26, Autoliv Inc (Symbol: ALV) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.87, payable on 6/8/26. As a percentage of ALV's recent stock price of $113.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of Autoliv Inc to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when ALV shares open for trading on 5/20/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ALV is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.06% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALV's low point in its 52 week range is $98.45 per share, with $130.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $114.61.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ALV makes up 2.80% of the iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (Symbol: IDRV) which is trading lower by about 2.9% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding ALV).

In Tuesday trading, Autoliv Inc shares are currently off about 2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.