Reminder - Autoliv (ALV) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ALV is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.06% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ALV's low point in its 52 week range is $98.45 per share, with $130.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $114.61.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ALV makes up 2.80% of the iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (Symbol: IDRV) which is trading lower by about 2.9% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding ALV).
In Tuesday trading, Autoliv Inc shares are currently off about 2% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Holdings Channel
CTOS Average Annual Return
Cheap Midcap Stocks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.