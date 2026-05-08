Reminder - Arrow Financial (AROW) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/12/26, Arrow Financial Corp. (Symbol: AROW) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 5/26/26. As a percentage of AROW's recent stock price of $37.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of Arrow Financial Corp. to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when AROW shares open for trading on 5/12/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AROW is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.24% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AROW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AROW's low point in its 52 week range is $24.57 per share, with $38.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.85.

In Friday trading, Arrow Financial Corp. shares are currently trading flat on the day.

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