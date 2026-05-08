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AROW

Reminder - Arrow Financial (AROW) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

May 08, 2026 — 10:30 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/12/26, Arrow Financial Corp. (Symbol: AROW) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 5/26/26. As a percentage of AROW's recent stock price of $37.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of Arrow Financial Corp. to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when AROW shares open for trading on 5/12/26.

AROW+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AROW is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.24% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AROW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Arrow Financial Corp. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, AROW's low point in its 52 week range is $24.57 per share, with $38.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.85.

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In Friday trading, Arrow Financial Corp. shares are currently trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Preferreds of SAFE Dividend Stocks
 XYL Next Dividend Date
 Analyst Least Favorites

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Preferreds of SAFE Dividend Stocks-> XYL Next Dividend Date-> Analyst Least Favorites-> More articles by this source->

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