Reminder - Agree Realty (ADC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/30/26, Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.267, payable on 5/14/26. As a percentage of ADC's recent stock price of $76.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ADC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.21% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADC's low point in its 52 week range is $69.56 per share, with $82.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.33.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ADC makes up 22.22% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading up by about 1.4% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding ADC).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to ADC, which trades under the symbol ADC.PRA — more info ».

Agree Realty Corp. is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, Agree Realty Corp. shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.