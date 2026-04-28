Reminder - Agree Realty (ADC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ADC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.21% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ADC's low point in its 52 week range is $69.56 per share, with $82.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.33.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ADC makes up 22.22% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading up by about 1.4% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding ADC).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to ADC, which trades under the symbol ADC.PRA — more info ».
Agree Realty Corp. is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, Agree Realty Corp. shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Energy Stock Channel
LUV Stock Predictions
10 Components Hedge Funds Are Selling
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.