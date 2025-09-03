Reminder - AAON Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/5/25, AAON, Inc. (Symbol: AAON) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 9/26/25. As a percentage of AAON's recent stock price of $81.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AAON is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.49% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AAON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AAON's low point in its 52 week range is $62 per share, with $144.065 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.84.

In Wednesday trading, AAON, Inc. shares are currently off about 1.5% on the day.

