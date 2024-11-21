RELX PLC Expands Share Buyback Program in 2024

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX PLC has repurchased 75,963 of its own shares through JP Morgan Securities, adding to a total of over 28 million shares bought back since January 2024. These shares are held in treasury, reflecting a strategic move to manage the company’s capital structure. Such buybacks can often signal a company’s confidence in its financial health, intriguing investors in the stock market.

