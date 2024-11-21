RELX PLC Expands Share Buyback Program in 2024

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
RELX PLC has repurchased 75,963 of its own shares through JP Morgan Securities, adding to a total of over 28 million shares bought back since January 2024. These shares are held in treasury, reflecting a strategic move to manage the company’s capital structure. Such buybacks can often signal a company’s confidence in its financial health, intriguing investors in the stock market.
For further insights into GB:REL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.