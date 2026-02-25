Relocating in Retirement? 3 Surprise Costs You Might Encounter.

Key Points

While relocating can be a money saver for some retirees, that's not a given.

You could face higher taxes and insurance costs.

Your healthcare bills could rise, too.

There's a reason retirement can be an optimal time to relocate. If you're no longer tethered to a job, there may no longer be a reason to stay in a ZIP code close to it. And if you're able to relocate and downsize simultaneously, you may find that doing so works wonders for your retirement savings.

But relocating in retirement could also come with some surprising costs. Here are three to keep on your radar.

1. Higher state taxes

The nice thing about the federal tax code is that it's uniform. If you earn $60,000, you're in the same federal tax bracket no matter where in the country you live.

State taxes work differently. Each state decides how it taxes income, and some states have marginal rates that increase by earnings level.

Now you may be thinking, "Well, if I'm retired, I won't have earnings to tax." But just because you don't have job-related income doesn't mean you don't have income.

Not only are there some states that tax Social Security benefits, but many states tax withdrawals from retirement accounts like IRAs and 401(k). Before you move, research local tax laws so you know what to expect.

2. Higher healthcare bills

The cost of healthcare can vary significantly by location. Moving could mean having to get a new Medicare Advantage or Part D drug plan that drives your costs upward.

Also, if you move someplace with fewer hospitals, you may have to travel father to get access to care. There's a cost to that, too.

3. Higher insurance costs

In some parts of the country, homeowners and auto insurance can cost more. Areas that are prone to major storms, for example, may charge a lot more for homeowners policies and auto insurance policies, since wind and rain events can cause extreme damage to vehicles as well as houses. And if you end up living in a flood zone, you may need flood insurance, too.

Before relocating, research insurance costs to see what you may be looking at. You don't want to move for the express purpose of saving money on property taxes, for example, only for higher homeowners premiums to offset that benefit.

Relocating in retirement could be a rewarding change. And if you're looking for ideas on where to call home next, check out The Motley Fool's 2026 Best Places to Retire report. Just make sure to keep these potential surprise costs in mind so you don't end up regretting your decision.

