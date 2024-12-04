Relmada Therapeutics Faces Setback in Phase 3 Study

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Relmada Therapeutics ( (RLMD) ) just unveiled an update.

Relmada Therapeutics announced that its Phase 3 Reliance II study for REL-1017, aimed at treating major depressive disorder, was deemed unlikely to meet its efficacy goals. Despite the setback, no new safety issues were found, and the company plans to reassess the data for potential next steps. Relmada remains focused on advancing its REL-P11 program for metabolic diseases and is well-capitalized with $54.1 million in cash.

Learn more about RLMD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.