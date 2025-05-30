Reliance (RS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Reliance Inc (Symbol: RS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $288.95, changing hands as low as $286.52 per share. Reliance Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RS's low point in its 52 week range is $250.07 per share, with $326.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $288.26.

