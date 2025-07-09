Reliance, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

Reliance, Inc. will release Q2 2025 financial results on July 23, followed by a conference call on July 24.

Quiver AI Summary

Reliance, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on July 23, 2025, after market close. A conference call will be held on July 24, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, which can be accessed via the Company's website. For those who cannot attend the live call, a replay will be available later the same day and can be accessed until August 7, 2025. Reliance, founded in 1939, is a leading global provider of metal solutions and the largest metals service center company in North America, serving over 125,000 customers across various industries. The company prioritizes quick turnaround and value-added processing services in its operations.

Potential Positives

Reliance, Inc. is set to report its second quarter financial results, which could provide investors with insights into the company's performance and growth prospects.

The company is hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results, allowing for direct engagement and transparency with investors and stakeholders.

The webcast of the call and the availability of a replay demonstrate Reliance's commitment to accessibility and investor relations.

Reliance's established position as the largest metals service center company in North America highlights its competitive advantage and market leadership in the industry.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the financial results being released after market close may indicate that the company is preparing for potentially disappointing results, raising concerns among investors.

There is a lack of updated performance metrics or guidance in the press release, which could lead to uncertainty about the company's future performance.

The timing of the conference call, occurring shortly after the results announcement, may limit adequate response time for analysts and investors to adjust their expectations.

FAQ

When will Reliance, Inc. report its second quarter 2025 financial results?

Reliance, Inc. will report its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 23, 2025, after the market closes.

What time is the Reliance second quarter 2025 conference call?

The conference call will be held on July 24, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I listen to the Reliance conference call?

You can listen to the live conference call on Reliance's Investors section of their website at reliance.com.

Will there be a replay of the conference call available?

Yes, a replay will be available starting July 24, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time until August 7, 2025.

What services does Reliance, Inc. provide?

Reliance, Inc. offers diversified metal solutions, value-added processing services, and distributes over 100,000 metal products globally.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$RS Insider Trading Activity

$RS insiders have traded $RS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KARLA R LEWIS (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 31,136 shares for an estimated $9,357,100.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 288 institutional investors add shares of $RS stock to their portfolio, and 257 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RS forecast page.

Full Release



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) announced today that it will report second quarter 2025 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2025, on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, after the market closes. Reliance management will host a conference call on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investors section of the Company's website at



reliance.com



.











Reliance, Inc. Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call Details

































DATE:











Thursday, July 24, 2025



























TIME:











8:00 a.m. Pacific Time





10:00 a.m. Central Time





11:00 a.m. Eastern Time



























DIAL-IN:











(877) 407-0792 (U.S. and Canada)





(201) 689-8263 (International)



























CONFERENCE ID:











13754480



























WEBCAST:













https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1725504&tp_key=1982d79c3a















For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 7, 2025, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the conference ID: 13754480. The webcast will remain posted on the Investors section of Reliance’s website at



reliance.com



for 90 days.







About Reliance, Inc.







Founded in 1939, Reliance, Inc. (NYSE: RS) is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of 320 locations in 41 states and 10 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full-line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and value-added processing services. In 2024, Reliance’s average order size was $2,980, approximately 50% of orders included value-added processing, and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance’s press releases and additional information are available on the Company’s website at



reliance.com



.





CONTACT:





(213) 576-2428







investor@reliance.com







or Addo Investor Relations





(310) 829-5400



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.