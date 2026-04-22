Reliance, Inc. Q1 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Reliance, Inc. (RS) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $264.9 million, or $5.10 per share. This compares with $199.7 million, or $3.74 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Reliance, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $268.1 million or $5.16 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.6% to $4.026 billion from $3.484 billion last year.

Reliance, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $264.9 Mln. vs. $199.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.10 vs. $3.74 last year. -Revenue: $4.026 Bln vs. $3.484 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 5.15 To $ 5.35

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