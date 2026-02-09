Reliability by Design or Active Management: IGIB vs. FIGB

Key Points

IGIB carries a much lower expense ratio and a slightly higher yield compared to FIGB

FIGB has a lower beta, signaling less sensitivity to equity markets, but has underperformed IGIB on 1-year returns.

Both ETFs are ultra-diversified, but IGIB holds far more bonds and has significantly greater assets under management

10 stocks we like better than iShares Trust - iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF ›

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) and the FIDELITY INVESTMENT GRADE BOND ETF (NYSEMKT:FIGB) differ most on cost, yield, and portfolio size. IGIB is more affordable, offers a higher payout, and manages a much larger pool of assets than FIGB.

Both IGIB and FIGB target U.S. investment-grade bonds, but there are notable distinctions in their structure and recent performance. This comparison highlights how these two core bond ETFs stack up on fees, returns, risk, and portfolio construction to help investors decide which approach may better fit their needs.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric IGIB FIGB Issuer IShares Fidelity Expense ratio 0.04% 0.36% 1-yr return (as of 2026-02-06) 8.89% 6.22% Dividend yield 4.58% 4.13% Beta 1.06 1.01 AUM $17.82 billion $354.59 million

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

IGIB looks more affordable with a much lower expense ratio than FIGB, and it also offers a slightly higher dividend yield, which may appeal to cost-conscious investors seeking income.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric IGIB FIGB Max drawdown (4 y) -16.16% -15.02% Growth of $1,000 over 4 years $940 $892

What's inside

FIGB is designed for core fixed-income exposure, holding 180 U.S. investment-grade bonds across a mix of sectors. Its largest holdings are individual corporate bond issues, such as debt issued by JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley, with each position accounting for roughly 1.5% to 1.7% of assets. While the fund is fully invested in fixed-income instruments, its relatively larger top positions result in higher issuer concentration than in broader bond ETFs.

IGIB, by contrast, holds a much broader portfolio of nearly 3,000 investment-grade corporate bonds. Its largest positions, including cash balances and diversified corporate bond issues, each represent well under 1% of assets, resulting in significantly lower issuer-level concentration. This level of diversification, combined with IGIB's much larger assets under management, may reduce concentration risk compared to FIGB.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Investors often rely on investment-grade bond ETFs for stability, especially when their portfolios are tested. The difference between the iShares 5–10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and the Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF lies in how stability is constructed when credit and rate conditions shift.

IGIB is designed for consistency. It owns thousands of bonds, charges less, and tends to move with the broad investment-grade market as interest rates and corporate borrowing conditions change. In contrast, FIGB, on the other hand, is more selective. With a smaller lineup of bonds and active management, the result depends more on Fidelity’s choices, which can help at times but also bring more concentration and a higher fee.

For investors, IGIB is suitable when you want your bond allocation to provide steady, reliable performance without frequent oversight. FIGB is appropriate if you prefer letting a manager take the wheel in exchange for a different outcome. Ultimately, the decision comes down to whether you prefer a portfolio segment that quietly absorbs shocks or one that relies on manager judgment during periods of uncertainty.

Should you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and iShares Trust - iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,299!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,136,601!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 9, 2026.

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.