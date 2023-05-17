Relai Introduces Monthly Zero-Fee Bitcoin Purchases

Relai, a Swiss non-custodial Bitcoin app, has announced the launch of zero-fee bitcoin purchases in order to attract more users.

This new offering allows users to make one fee-free bitcoin purchase per month for up to 100 CHF/EUR. By offering a zero-fee purchase option to its user base of over 70,000 individuals, Relai hopes to encourage more individuals to explore the benefits of owning bitcoin and participating in the digital economy.

Julian Liniger, Relai CEO and co-founder, expressed his excitement about the new offering in a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine, stating, "We are thrilled to offer our users the zero fee purchase option. It's a testament to our commitment to simplifying Bitcoin investments and making it accessible to everyone." He further emphasized the importance of providing fair and secure access to bitcoin, calling it the "best savings technology ever invented."

In addition to the zero-fee trading launch, Relai explained that it recently made improvements to its user interface, making it even easier for users to onboard and use core functions like buying and selling. The press release states that these efforts have contributed to the company's success, with March 2023 being its best month to date according to the company. Relai reported a 215% year-on-year revenue growth since March 2022, along with a 53% increase compared to February 2023.

Relai recently announced an investment of $4.5 million, led by Jeff Booth's ego death capital. The company has reiterated its plans for the future, including Lightning integration and the launch of a white-label product.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.