Rekor Systems, Inc. Selected by Texas Department of Transportation for Multi-Year Contract to Implement Rekor Command® Platform

Rekor Systems has been awarded a multi-year contract by TxDOT to implement its incident management platform statewide in Texas.

Rekor Systems, Inc. has been awarded a multi-year contract by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to implement its advanced incident management platform, Rekor Command®, across the state's extensive roadway network. The initiative, which includes an eight-figure purchase order, aims to enhance traffic operations, reduce congestion, and improve roadway safety. TxDOT, which manages over 80,000 miles of highways, is under pressure to adapt to growing traffic volumes, particularly in rapidly expanding counties. Previous deployments of Rekor Command® have shown significant improvements in incident detection and response times. The expanded contract will also introduce new features such as a Traffic Impact Module and a Work Zone API to bolster traffic flow insights and work zone safety. This partnership reinforces Rekor's status as a key player in modernizing transportation technology in Texas.

Rekor Systems, Inc. has secured a multi-year statewide contract with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for the implementation of its advanced incident management platform, Rekor Command®, enhancing traffic operations across Texas.

The contract includes an eight-figure blanket purchase order, allowing immediate deployment of Rekor technology across all TxDOT districts, indicating strong market confidence and demand for their solutions.

Past deployment of Rekor Command® in Texas showcased significant operational improvements, including a 159% increase in incident detection and an 83% accuracy rate, reinforcing the effectiveness of Rekor's technology.

This partnership positions Rekor as a trusted leader in roadway intelligence, aligning with Texas' goals for modernization and efficiency in their extensive roadway network.

None

What is Rekor Command®?

Rekor Command® is an advanced incident management and situational awareness platform designed to enhance traffic operations and improve roadway safety.

Who awarded Rekor the contract?

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) selected Rekor for the multi-year statewide contract to implement Rekor Command®.

What improvements has Rekor Command® achieved in Texas?

Rekor Command® has shown significant operational improvements, including a 159% increase in incident detection and an 83% incident detection accuracy.

How does Rekor Command® enhance traffic safety?

It integrates real-time data and AI to provide insights that improve decision-making, incident response times, and overall road safety.

What new features will TxDOT deploy under this contract?

The contract will introduce the Traffic Impact Module and Work Zone API for better traffic flow assessment and improved work zone safety.

COLUMBIA, Md., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) (the “Company”), a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence technology, today announced it has been selected for a multi-year statewide contract by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). The award approves the implementation of



Rekor Command



®— the Company’s advanced incident management and situational awareness platform, to enhance traffic operations, reduce congestion, and improve roadway safety. It includes an eight-figure blanket purchase order that pre-authorizes all TxDOT metropolitan, urban, and rural districts to immediately adopt the technology.





Texas operates the largest state-maintained roadway network in the United States, with over 80,000 miles of highways. As population growth and traffic volumes accelerate, particularly in six of the ten fastest-growing counties in the nation, TxDOT faces increasing pressure to enhance roadway operations, reduce congestion, and improve safety outcomes. Texas has consistently led the nation in adopting cutting-edge transportation technologies, from smart infrastructure to real-time data systems, making it an ideal state for deploying Rekor’s next-generation platform at scale.





TxDOT Director of Strategy and Innovation Darran Anderson stated, “We look forward to continuing our partnership with Rekor to expand the deployment and use of advanced roadway insights powered by big data and intelligent systems to help address safety and congestion across Texas."





Rekor Command® has already demonstrated success in Texas. Initially deployed by the TxDOT Austin District two years ago, the platform underwent an extended, data-driven evaluation that confirmed major operational improvements, including:







159% increase in incident detection



8.4-minute reduction in median incident detection time



83% incident detection accuracy



44-minute reduction in incident clearance time



29% reduction in secondary crashes















"We are pleased to advance AI for traffic management in collaboration with Rekor and to build on the significant work we have accomplished. We look forward to implementing enhancements to further improve incident response, mobility, and, most importantly, save lives. The application of AI continues to evolve our operational practices with the impactful efficiencies provided by the Rekor platform," said Mike Arellano, TxDOT Austin District Deputy Engineer.





"The headline here is simple: Rekor was carefully chosen by TxDOT after a rigorous and competitive process because our technology has delivered measurable results," said Paul-Matthew Zamsky, General Manager, Rekor Command®. "This blanket purchase order allows all urban and rural TxDOT districts to deploy Rekor Command® immediately. With Texas operating the largest roadway network in the United States, Rekor Command® brings scalable, real-time roadway intelligence that integrates seamlessly with virtually any Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) nationally and worldwide."





Rekor Command® unifies disparate data sources into a single, AI-powered platform that enhances situational awareness, supports faster decision-making, and improves resource allocation. Replacing an array of diverse and fragmented tools with a single platform that delivers real-time insights and powerful decision support enables transportation agencies to proactively manage roads, allocate resources efficiently, and respond faster to incidents.





Under this expanded contract, TxDOT will also deploy several new features, including:







Traffic Impact Module – A first-of-its-kind decision support tool that uses AI to assess and visualize how incidents affect traffic flow in real-time and provide real-time insights to operators for proactive and strategic operations, faster response times, and improved traffic safety, ultimately enhancing overall network performance.



Traffic Impact Module – A first-of-its-kind decision support tool that uses AI to assess and visualize how incidents affect traffic flow in real-time and provide real-time insights to operators for proactive and strategic operations, faster response times, and improved traffic safety, ultimately enhancing overall network performance.



Work Zone API – Enhances safety by delivering accurate, real-time insights into work zone activity, improving visibility for TxDOT operators and the public. The platform also integrates with the USDOT FHWA’s Work Zone Data Exchange (WZDx), enabling standardized, open data sharing across local and national systems to support broader safety and mobility goals. By making critical work zone information more accessible and actionable, the platform supports safer construction zones, enhances roadway travel time reliability, and strengthens agency coordination.







Rekor Command® will also continue to serve as the data backbone for TxDOT’s Construction Partnership Program (CPP), a foundational data layer for improving regional collaboration, public communication, and traffic management. With this statewide expansion, Rekor's role within the CPP will grow to support additional objectives, most notably by powering the CTX-GO mobile application. Built on real-time data streams from the Rekor platform, CTX-GO delivers timely, unified information to travelers, contractors, and public agencies, ensuring enhanced situational awareness and seamless coordination across Texas's growing infrastructure network.





This contract reinforces Rekor’s growing role as a trusted partner to large-scale transportation agencies. As Texas modernizes its infrastructure, Rekor Command® will help drive smarter, safer, and more resilient roadways across the state.







Learn more about the work being done in TxDOT and hear from Mike Arellano, Austin District Deputy District Engineer, and Anh Selissen, TxDOT's Chief Information Officer, as they explain how the platform has revolutionized their approach to real-time traffic incident detection and response.









Click here to watch the video









and see how Rekor's AI-driven technology makes Texas roadways safer and more efficient.









About Rekor Systems, Inc.







Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is a trusted global authority in developing and delivering roadway intelligence utilizing state-of-the-art AI and machine learning. Pioneering the implementation of digital infrastructure in our communities, Rekor is redefining infrastructure by collecting, connecting, and organizing the ' 'world's mobility data — laying the foundation for a digital-enabled operating system for the road. With our Rekor One® Roadway Intelligence Engine at the foundation of our technology, we aggregate and transform trillions of data points into intelligence through proprietary computer vision, machine learning, and big data analytics that power our platforms and applications. Our solutions provide actionable insights that give governments and businesses a comprehensive picture of roadways while providing a collaborative environment that drives the world to be safer, greener, and more efficient. To learn more, please visit our website:



https://rekor.ai



, and follow Rekor on social media on



LinkedIn



,



X (formerly Twitter)



,



Threads



and



Facebook



.







