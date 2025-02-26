Rekor Systems, Inc. Launches Vehicle Insite Application for Comprehensive EV Traffic Study in Phoenix Metropolitan Area

Rekor Systems announces a 90-site study in Phoenix using Vehicle Insite for electric vehicle movement and traffic analysis.

Quiver AI Summary

Rekor Systems, Inc. has announced the implementation of its Vehicle Insite application as part of a study across 90 sites in the Phoenix metropolitan area to gather insights on electric vehicle (EV) movement, traffic patterns, and roadway usage. As EV adoption grows, the need for reliable data to inform infrastructure development becomes crucial. Traditional traffic studies have limitations that the Vehicle Insite application addresses by using AI-powered technology for real-time, non-intrusive data collection, providing detailed analytics on vehicle types, speeds, and origins. This initiative aims to assist transportation planners in optimizing charging station placement and analyzing EV trends, ultimately contributing to more informed policy and infrastructure investment decisions. The study exemplifies Rekor's commitment to enhancing traffic monitoring and supporting sustainability in regional transportation.

Potential Positives

Rekor Systems is conducting a significant 90-site study in the Phoenix metropolitan area to gather insights on electric vehicle movement and traffic flow patterns, enhancing data for regional transportation planning.

The Vehicle Insite application utilizes AI technology to provide precise and non-intrusive data collection, replacing traditional methods that are often inefficient.

This deployment positions Rekor Systems as a leader in leveraging AI and advanced roadway intelligence for sustainable infrastructure development and traffic monitoring.

The comprehensive data gathered will assist transportation planners and stakeholders in making informed decisions regarding infrastructure investments and EV charging optimized placement.

Potential Negatives

The press release primarily focuses on a specific 90-site study for EV analytics, which may indicate a narrow scope of applicability and could raise questions about the overall robustness and versatility of Rekor's technology in varied scenarios.

The language used throughout the press release contains numerous forward-looking statements, which may lead to investor skepticism regarding the company’s ability to deliver on these expectations and the inherent risks associated with such projections.

There is no mention of existing customers or partnerships involved in the study, which could impact perceived credibility and customer trust in the effectiveness of their product.

FAQ

What is Rekor Systems' Vehicle Insite application?

The Vehicle Insite application is part of Rekor's Rekor Discover® platform, providing insights into vehicle movement and traffic patterns.

How does Vehicle Insite support electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure?

It analyzes EV volumes and travel patterns, aiding in the optimal placement of charging stations and assessing EV adoption trends.

What technology is used in the Vehicle Insite application?

The application utilizes AI-powered solutions for precise, continuous, and non-intrusive data collection on roadway usage.

How can data from this study benefit transportation planners?

Data provides a holistic view of roadway usage, enabling informed policy and infrastructure investments to enhance regional mobility.

Where can I find more information about Rekor Systems?

More information is available on Rekor’s website at https://rekor.ai and their social media platforms.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$REKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $REKR stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR), a global leader in roadway intelligence, today announced that its





Vehicle Insite application, a part of its Rekor Discover





® platform, is being utilized in a 90-site study across the Phoenix metropolitan area. This initiative aims to provide critical insights into electric vehicle (EV) movement, traffic flow patterns, and roadway usage, supporting regional transportation planning and EV infrastructure development.





As EV adoption accelerates nationwide, transportation planners need reliable, real-time data to ensure infrastructure evolves to meet demand. Traditional traffic studies have relied on methods that do not provide the data necessary to distinguish EVs from other vehicles and can be inefficient and disruptive. Rekor’s Vehicle Insite application replaces these legacy systems with AI-powered solutions, delivering precise, continuous, and non-intrusive data collection.





Vehicle Insite provides detailed vehicle analytics, including class, count, speed, and state of origin, offering planners a holistic view of roadway usage. Its EV analytics identify EV volumes and travel patterns, enabling agencies to optimize charging station placement and assess EV adoption trends with unparalleled accuracy.





"By integrating Vehicle Insite into its transportation planning efforts, our customer is leading the way in data-driven decision-making for the future of mobility,” said David Desharnais, President & CEO, Rekor Systems. “This deployment highlights how AI and advanced roadway intelligence can revolutionize traffic monitoring, infrastructure planning, and sustainability efforts—all without disrupting daily traffic operations."





The 90-site study is part of a broader effort to leverage AI and smart transportation solutions to enhance traffic flow, support EV expansion, and improve regional mobility. With the insights provided by Vehicle Insite, transportation planners, and stakeholders will be better equipped to make informed policy and infrastructure investments that benefit both drivers and the environment.







About Rekor Systems, Inc.







Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence systems using AI-enabled computer vision and machine learning. As a pioneer in the implementation of digital infrastructure, Rekor is collecting, connecting, and organizing the world's mobility data – laying the foundation for a digitally-enabled operating system for the roadway. With our Rekor One® Roadway Intelligence Engine at the core of our technology, we aggregate and transform trillions of data points into intelligence through proprietary computer vision, machine learning, and big data analytics that power our platforms and applications. Our solutions provide actionable insights that give governments and businesses a comprehensive picture of roadways while providing a collaborative environment that drives the world to be safer, greener, and more efficient. To learn more, please visit our website:



https://rekor.ai



, and follow Rekor on social media on



LinkedIn



,



X (formerly Twitter



),



Threads



, and



Facebook



.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release and its links and attachments contain statements concerning Rekor Systems, Inc. and its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the impact of Rekor's core suite of AI-powered technology and the size and shape of theglobal marketfor the Company's products and services. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," by the negative of these terms or by other similar expressions. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risk that actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, particularly as a result of various risks and other factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.









Media & Investor Relations Contact:







Rekor Systems, Inc.





Charles Degliomini







ir@rekor.ai





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.