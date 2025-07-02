Rekor Systems, Inc. Extends Rekor Command® Contract with Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority for Enhanced Roadway Safety

Rekor Systems extends its Rekor Command® contract with Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority to improve roadway incident management and safety.

Rekor Systems, Inc. has announced the extension of its Rekor Command® contract with the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority, valued at $1.4 million over five years. This agreement aims to enhance incident detection, response times, and roadway safety on Central Texas toll roads, reflecting the Mobility Authority's commitment to advanced technology. Since its initial implementation in 2021, Rekor Command® has significantly improved incident detection and response capabilities. The renewed contract includes new features such as Driver Connect for real-time communication with drivers and AI-powered predictive insights. As Central Texas plans over 35 major infrastructure projects through 2032, Rekor's technology will support efforts to improve coordination, safety, and reduce congestion.

Potential Positives

Rekor Systems, Inc. has successfully extended its contract with the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority for $1.4 million over 5 years, demonstrating the continued trust and investment in its Rekor Command® technology.

The implementation of Rekor Command® has led to significant measurable results, including a 324% increase in incident detection and an 11-minute faster average response time, highlighting the effectiveness of the technology in improving roadway safety.

The new contract incorporates advanced features such as bi-directional driver communication and AI-powered predictive insights, enhancing the capabilities of the Rekor Command® platform and its contribution to roadway management.

The partnership aligns with broader regional growth, supporting over 35 major infrastructure projects in Central Texas through enhanced technology, which can lead to increased demand for Rekor's services.

Potential Negatives

The use of the term "forward-looking statements" indicates potential uncertainties regarding the company's future performance and financial position, which may raise concerns among investors about the stability of Rekor Systems, Inc.



The press release does not provide specific financial metrics or outcomes that directly reflect the company's overall performance or growth, which may lead to skepticism about its long-term viability.



Failure to mention any competitors or market challenges could imply a lack of preparedness for potential risks, which is significant given the dynamic nature of the technology and transportation sectors.

FAQ

What is the Rekor Command® contract with the Mobility Authority?

The Rekor Command® contract is a $1.4 million, 5-year agreement aimed at enhancing roadway safety and incident management in Central Texas.

How has Rekor Command® improved incident detection?

Rekor Command® has achieved a 324% increase in incident detection and an 11-minute faster average response time for traffic incidents.

What features are included in the updated Rekor Command® contract?

New features include Driver Connect for real-time communication with drivers and AI-powered Traffic Impact insights for quicker incident response.

How does Rekor Command® support roadway safety?

Rekor Command® provides real-time insights, seamless coordination, and advanced analytics to improve safety and response times on toll roads.

Why is the Mobility Authority investing in Rekor Command®?

The Mobility Authority aims to deliver safer, smarter, and more responsive roadway infrastructure, meeting the demands of a growing regional population.

COLUMBIA, Md. , July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) (the "Company), a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence technology, today announced the extension of its Rekor Command® contract with the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority (Mobility Authority). The $1.4 million, 5-year agreement reflects the Mobility Authority's ongoing commitment to evaluate and deploy advanced technologies to enhance incident detection, accelerate response times, and improve roadway safety across Central Texas toll roads.





Initially placed in service in 2021, Rekor Command® serves as a powerful force multiplier for the Mobility Authority's Traffic Incident Management team, delivering real-time insights and enabling seamless coordination across one of the busiest tolling networks in the region. The Mobility Authority currently operates 60 miles of heavily traveled toll roads—with more mileage being added as new projects come online—and has consistently prioritized the need for faster, more comprehensive visibility into roadway activity.





"At the end of the day, Rekor Command® has made our operators' lives easier," said Fabiola Bowers, Assistant Director of Operations – Traffic and Safety for the Mobility Authority. "They work hundreds of incidents a month, so if we can make their days easier with a platform that's easy to use, it means something. Additionally, the ability to detect quickly means we can provide help to the people involved in the incident more quickly, clear incidents more efficiently, and get people on their way more quickly. That assists not only the individuals involved in the incident, but also those driving through the area. At the end of the day, that's what it's all about. Keeping people safe and moving."







Proven Results Driving Continued Investment







The Mobility Authority's implementation of Rekor Command® has produced measurable results, including:







324% increase in incident detection



11-minute faster average response time



641 incidents detected monthly, on average



Seamless integration with public notification systems and multi-agency collaboration



Advanced analytics that identify high-risk areas for proactive safety interventions















The contract incorporates enhanced features such as:









Driver Connect:



Enables bi-directional communication with drivers and delivers real-time road condition updates directly to vehicles.



Enables bi-directional communication with drivers and delivers real-time road condition updates directly to vehicles.





Traffic Impact



: AI-powered predictive insights, allowing the Mobility Authority to identify severe incidents and respond more quickly and effectively to traffic impacts and incidents









Rekor Command®: Powering the Future of Toll Road Operations







Fast and accurate incident detection, response, and resolution are critical. The Mobility Authority's renewed investment underscores the value Rekor brings to this customer segment, which is increasingly focused on delivering safer, smarter, and more responsive roadway infrastructure.





Rekor Command® enables toll road operators to move beyond traditional incident management. The platform provides real-time situational awareness, advanced analytics, and seamless coordination tools, transforming how traffic operations teams monitor roadways, respond to emergencies, and engage with the public.







Supporting Regional Growth with Smarter Tools







With over 35 major infrastructure projects planned across Central Texas through 2032, the Mobility Authority and its regional partners, including the TxDOT Austin District, launched the Construction Partnership Program (CPP). Rekor Command®, along with Rekor's Incident Detection API and Work Zone Activity API, will support CPP's mission to reduce congestion, improve safety, and coordinate across agencies during this historic development phase.





"Motivation among toll road authorities is especially high - drivers are paying for a premium service, and agencies are determined to deliver exceptional roadway performance and reliability. The Mobility Authority's continued partnership is a testament to Rekor Command's impact and momentum," said Paul Mathew Zamsky, General Manager of Rekor Command®. "CTRMA's leadership demonstrates how public tolling and transportation agencies can innovate to improve safety and mobility at scale. We're proud to be their technology partner."







About Rekor Systems, Inc.







Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence systems using AI-enabled computer vision and machine learning. As a pioneer in the implementation of digital infrastructure, Rekor is collecting, connecting, and organizing the world's mobility data – laying the foundation for a digitally-enabled operating system for the roadway. With our Rekor One® Roadway Intelligence Engine at the core of our technology, we aggregate and transform trillions of data points into intelligence through proprietary computer vision, machine learning, and big data analytics that power our platforms and applications. Our solutions provide actionable insights that give governments and businesses a comprehensive picture of roadways while providing a collaborative environment that drives the world to be safer, greener, and more efficient. To learn more, please visit our website:





https://rekor.ai





, and follow Rekor on social media on



LinkedIn



,





X (formerly Twitter





),



Threads



, and



Facebook



.







