Reject Shop Executes On-Market Buy-Back

The Reject Shop Limited has reported the cessation of 839,703 of its ordinary fully paid securities, due to an on-market buy-back as of May 31, 2024. This corporate move is part of the company’s capital management strategy, simplifying the investment process for current and prospective shareholders.

