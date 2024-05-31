News & Insights

Reject Shop Executes On-Market Buy-Back

Reject Shop Limited (AU:TRS) has released an update.

The Reject Shop Limited has reported the cessation of 839,703 of its ordinary fully paid securities, due to an on-market buy-back as of May 31, 2024. This corporate move is part of the company’s capital management strategy, simplifying the investment process for current and prospective shareholders.

