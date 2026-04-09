Reitman's Canada Q4 Loss Climbs

(RTTNews) - Reitman's Canada (RET.TO) revealed Loss for its fourth quarter of -C$4.91 million

The company's bottom line totaled -C$4.91 million, or -C$0.10 per share. This compares with -C$4.17 million, or -C$0.08 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.1% to C$207.17 million from C$204.84 million last year.

Reitman's Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -C$4.91 Mln. vs. -C$4.17 Mln. last year. -EPS: -C$0.10 vs. -C$0.08 last year. -Revenue: C$207.17 Mln vs. C$204.84 Mln last year.

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