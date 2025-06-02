Bitcoin Magazine



Reitar Logtech Announces $1.5 Billion Bitcoin Acquisition Plan

Reitar Logtech Holdings Ltd., a Hong Kong-based firm operating in real estate and logistics technology, has officially announced plans to purchase up to $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin. The move was disclosed in a June 2 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NEW: Hong Kong-based Reitar Logtech announces they will buy $1.5 billion #Bitcoin for their reserves — SEC filing pic.twitter.com/viC0kUycNo — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) June 2, 2025

According to the filing, the strategic Bitcoin acquisition is intended to bolster Reitar’s treasury reserves while accelerating the company’s global expansion in logistics technology infrastructure. The announcement aligns Reitar Logtech with a growing number of international firms turning to Bitcoin as a reserve asset.

By incorporating Bitcoin into its financial strategy, Reitar Logtech aims to grow its holdings beyond traditional fiat currencies and fixed-income products. By adopting a strategic BTC reserve, the company aims to benefit from Bitcoin’s liquidity, 24/7 markets, and hedge against long-term inflation and currency devaluation.

The SEC filing describes the initiative as follows, “Reitar Logtech Holdings Ltd. Announces Up to US$1.5 Billion Strategic Bitcoin (BTC) Acquisition to Bolster Treasury Reserves and Accelerate Global Logistics Technology Expansion.”

The filing was signed by Kin Chung Chan, Reitar Logtech’s Director, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, who affirmed that the filing was submitted in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

While specific timing for the acquisition has not been disclosed, analysts believe such a large-scale buy could be done in phases to manage market impact and line up with internal capital strategy. It remains unclear if the purchase will be conducted via spot markets, custodians, or structured investment vehicles.

The adoption also brings to light a wider trend among corporations allocating Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Reitar joins companies such as Strategy, that have leveraged Bitcoin not only for financial positioning, but as a long-term asset.

