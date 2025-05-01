Reinsurance Group (RGA) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Reinsurance Group (RGA) reported $5.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 13.7%. EPS of $5.66 for the same period compares to $6.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.74 billion, representing a surprise of -6.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.19%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.33.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Reinsurance Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Other Revenues- Asia Pacific Financial Solutions : $6 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.12 million.

: $6 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.12 million. Net premiums- EMEA Financial Solutions : $189 million compared to the $175.67 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $189 million compared to the $175.67 million average estimate based on two analysts. Other Revenues- Canada Financial Solutions : $4 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.77 million.

: $4 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.77 million. Other Revenues- Canada Traditional : -$1 million compared to the $0.75 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: -$1 million compared to the $0.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. Other Revenues- Corporate and Other : $5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.88 million.

: $5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.88 million. Other Revenues- EMEA Financial Solutions : $9 million compared to the $8.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $9 million compared to the $8.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. Other Revenues- EMEA Traditional : $2 million compared to the $6.46 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2 million compared to the $6.46 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net premiums- U.S. and Latin America- Financial Solutions : $109 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $612.75 million.

: $109 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $612.75 million. Net premiums- U.S. and Latin America- Traditional : $1.92 billion compared to the $1.83 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.92 billion compared to the $1.83 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Net investment income : $1.23 billion compared to the $1.19 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $1.23 billion compared to the $1.19 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- Net premiums : $4.02 billion versus $4.32 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.2% change.

: $4.02 billion versus $4.32 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.2% change. Revenues- Other revenues: $88 million versus $116.68 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -40.9% change.

Shares of Reinsurance Group have returned -6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

