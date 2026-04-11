The Regulatory Case for XRP: Why Its Legal Status Changes Everything

Key Points

For the past five years, XRP has been under a regulatory cloud, limiting its upside potential.

A new classification from the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission firmly establishes XRP as a commodity, not a security.

New regulatory clarity will make it easier to launch new XRP investment products and accelerate the adoption of the XRP blockchain ledger.

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According to government regulators, it's now official: XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is a commodity, not a security. That could have enormous knock-on consequences for XRP, which has been struggling to break through the $2 price level in 2026.

With much greater regulatory clarity, XRP could soon be headed much higher, perhaps as high as $5. Here's why.

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New investment products for XRP

Now that XRP is officially a "digital commodity," it makes it a lot easier for Wall Street firms to launch new financial products, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that appeal to big institutional investors.

In September, the first spot XRP ETF -- the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (NYSEMKT: XRPR) -- launched. By the end of the year, six more spot XRP ETFs had started trading. Total inflows from investors quickly surged to over $1 billion.

Given this early success, look for new investment products coming through the pipeline soon, including new leveraged ETFs that give investors even more exposure to XRP's upside price potential. In a best-case scenario, firms such as Fidelity Investments might get into the mix, further boosting the mainstream appeal of XRP.

Institutional adoption of XRP

Greater regulatory clarity also makes it likely that the pace of institutional adoption of XRP will continue to pick up. The XRP blockchain ledger has already made a name for itself as a cheaper, faster way for banks and financial institutions to make cross-border transactions.

However, until recently, there was always a regulatory cloud hanging over Ripple, the company behind the XRP token. In large part, that's due to a 2020 lawsuit that the SEC brought against Ripple, alleging that XRP was a security, not a commodity.

Over the past few years, banks and financial institutions have been looking for ways to add blockchain-centric payment and liquidity solutions, but wanted to do so in a way that wouldn't incur any regulatory problems of their own. This new classification of XRP as a "commodity" should clear the air.

With that in mind, Ripple has already made $3 billion in blockchain- and crypto-related transactions since 2023. The goal is to put together an end-to-end global payment system with XRP at the core. The more money that flows through the XRP blockchain ledger, the more valuable the XRP crypto token should become.

The really big picture for XRP

But let's think really big. The White House has been pushing the idea of allowing 401(k) retirement plans to invest in crypto. If that happens, XRP can be part of the mix. Imagine millions of people around the country, adding XRP to their retirement portfolios. That could help to light a fire under the price of XRP. Though crypto is a risky investment, investors should not make it a large part of their portfolio.

And there's even more to be excited about. For the past two years, investors have been speculating about the prospects for a blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) from Ripple, launching it to trade on a stock exchange. While Ripple executives have pushed back on the idea, claiming that there is no imminent need for new funding (especially given that the company raised over $500 million last year), an IPO would result in a tsunami of new cash that could be used to build out the XRP-powered Ripple payment network.

How high can XRP go?

If you're a crypto optimist, then the new legal status of XRP is a giant flashing green sign. It could lead to a huge influx of investor money, greater institutional adoption of the XRP blockchain ledger, and a mainstreaming of XRP as it gradually gets added to new investment portfolios.

All told, XRP could be on its way to the $5 price level. It won't happen this year, for sure. But just wait a few years, and XRP might finally deliver on its long-standing promise. At the very least, XRP could be ready to retest its 52-week high of $3.65 sometime soon.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

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Dominic Basulto has positions in XRP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.