RegTech Open Project Plc to Delist from LSE

RegTech Open Project Plc has announced plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange as part of a cost reduction and strategic realignment effort. The company aims to transition into a private entity, with plans to appoint a new CEO and raise additional capital. The decision reflects challenges in the current market environment and intends to maximize shareholder value and protect creditors’ interests.

